RAPID CITY | Chris A. Jones, 56, died on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Visitation will be from 9–10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Kirk Funeral Home. Burial will be at 11 a.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery, near Sturgis.

Kirk Funeral Home

Service information

Dec 3
Visitation
Tuesday, December 3, 2019
9:00AM-10:00AM
Kirk Funeral Home
1051 E Minnesota Street
Rapid City, SD 57701
Dec 3
Burial
Tuesday, December 3, 2019
10:00AM
Black Hills National Cemetery
20901 Pleasant Valley Drive
Sturgis, SD 57785
Dec 3
Luncheon
Tuesday, December 3, 2019
12:00PM
VFW Post # 1273
420 Main Street
Rapid City, SD 57701
