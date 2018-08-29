Subscribe for 33¢ / day

RAPID CITY | George Washington Jones Jr., 93, died Aug. 23, 2018.

He served in the U.S. Navy.

Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. on Aug. 31, at Real Life Church of the Nazarene.

Private family inurnment will be at 10 a.m. on Sept. 4, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

