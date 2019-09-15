{{featured_button_text}}

PLYMOUTH, Minn. | James Joyce, 83, died Sept. 11, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Army.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Sept. 17, at Rush Funeral Chapel in Wall, S.D.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Sept. 18, at the United Methodist Church in Wall. Burial will be at the Wall Cemetery.

To send flowers to the family of James Joyce, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Sep 15
Visitation
Sunday, September 15, 2019
12:00PM-3:00PM
Gearty-Delmore - Plymouth Chapel
15800 37th Ave North
Plymouth, MN 55446
Order flowers for James's Visitation
Guaranteed delivery before James's Visitation begins.
Sep 18
Visitation
Wednesday, September 18, 2019
9:00AM-10:00AM
Order flowers for James's Visitation
Guaranteed delivery before James's Visitation begins.
Sep 18
Funeral Service
Wednesday, September 18, 2019
10:00AM
Order flowers for James's Funeral Service
Guaranteed delivery before James's Funeral Service begins.
Load comments