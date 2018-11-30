Try 1 month for 99¢

HERSHEY, Pa. | Daniel H. Juhala, 61, died Nov. 16, 2018.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Memorial services will be at 7 p.m. (EST) on Dec. 6, at Church of the Redeemer U.C.C. A South Dakota service will be held in the Spring.

Celebrate
the life of: Juhala, Daniel H.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments