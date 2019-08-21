RAPID CITY | Monte Kahler, 78, died Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at home with his wife and daughter at his bedside.
He was born in Colome, spent six years in the Navy, then moved to San Diego with his family where he became a bus driver for Greyhound. He and his wife, Janet Kahler, began investing in real estate. In 1983, Monte and Janet relocated to Rapid City, where they continued to pursue their real estate business.
Monte is survived by his wife, Janet; his daughter, Deonne Kahler; and his nieces, Michelle Kroska and Sheila Staples. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Letha Kahler; his sister, Joanne Brickman; and brother-in-law, DeWayne Brickman.
Monte will be buried at a later date in Colome.
Arrangements have been placed in the care of Behrens Wilson Funeral Home.
