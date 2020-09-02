Kari, John 'Johnny' P.

Johnny was born on March 17, 1918 to Peter and Katherine (Sperle) Kari. He was the oldest of nine children and attended country school until grade eight. He worked for a time on the family ranch and later went to Minnesota, where he worked on various ranches/farms. He entered the Army at age 24 during the outbreak of World War II. Johnny enlisted in 1942 and served 3 years 3 months and 3 days as part of the US Army's coastal artillery. During that time, he "island hopped" throughout the Pacific Theater until 1945, when he was reassigned to a brief stint in India driving mule trains. Johnny was then stationed in Panama for a brief period, guarding US prisoners of war. Prior to the end of the war, Johnny was reassigned to the Galapagos Islands, where he continued artillery practice in anticipation of the invasion of Japan.