Katzer, Albert M.

RAPID CITY | Albert M. Katzer was peacefully called to heaven on Feb. 3, 2020 at Monument Health Hospice House, surrounded by family.

He was born Oct. 28, 1930 to Michael F. Katzer and Marie A. Blum in Panama, IA. After graduating from Our Lady of Fatima High School in 1949 in Portsmouth, IA, he worked as a farm hand until entering the U.S. Air Force on July 9, 1951. He married his sweetheart, Donna Darlene Daigh on June 25, 1953 in Portsmouth, Iowa. They began their military life together at Langley Air Force Base, Hampton, VA.

In March 1957, he was transferred to Osan Air Base, Korea, as a F-86F Flight Chief. He was then assigned to Ellsworth Air Force Base in March 1958, at which time Rapid City was to become home to his family. During the next 9-1/2 years at Ellsworth AFB he served as a B-52 Crew Chief and Flight Chief being promoted to Master Sergeant and then Senior Master Sergeant.

In May 1968, after being promoted to Chief Master Sergeant, he was assigned to Kadena Air Force Base, Okinawa. His wife and four children accompanied him during this three-year tour of duty.