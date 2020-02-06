Katzer, Albert M.

RAPID CITY | Albert M. Katzer was peacefully called to heaven on Feb. 3, 2020 at Monument Health Hospice House, surrounded by family.
He was born Oct. 28, 1930 to Michael F. Katzer and Marie A. Blum in Panama, IA. After graduating from Our Lady of Fatima High School in 1949 in Portsmouth, IA, he worked as a farm hand until entering the U.S. Air Force on July 9, 1951. He married his sweetheart, Donna Darlene Daigh on June 25, 1953 in Portsmouth, Iowa. They began their military life together at Langley Air Force Base, Hampton, VA.
In March 1957, he was transferred to Osan Air Base, Korea, as a F-86F Flight Chief. He was then assigned to Ellsworth Air Force Base in March 1958, at which time Rapid City was to become home to his family. During the next 9-1/2 years at Ellsworth AFB he served as a B-52 Crew Chief and Flight Chief being promoted to Master Sergeant and then Senior Master Sergeant.
In May 1968, after being promoted to Chief Master Sergeant, he was assigned to Kadena Air Force Base, Okinawa. His wife and four children accompanied him during this three-year tour of duty.
Upon returning state side, Chief Katzer was stationed at Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota before finishing the Vietnam War at U-Tapao, Thailand, from July 1972 to July 1973. At this time, he distinguished himself by meritorious service as the Non-commissioned Officer in Charge, Job Control Division, Deputy Commander for Maintenance, 340th Consolidated Aircraft Maintenance Wing Provisional being awarded two Bronze Star medals for his exemplary leadership and devotion to duty.
In July 1973, Chief Katzer was assigned to RAF Alconbury, England, with his family until returning to Ellsworth AFB in July 1978. He ended his 33 years of service to his country in July 1984 as the Deputy Commander for Maintenance Technical Advisor at Ellsworth AFB.
He and his wife spent his retirement years woodworking, gardening and traveling summers in their recreational vehicle. Their membership in the Holiday Ramblers and Good Sam RV groups brought lifelong friendships. He was always available to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. His favorite saying was always “gotta have a little fun.”
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife of 66 years, Donna Katzer; his children, Barbara (James) Krit of Las Vegas, NV, Michael (Grace) Katzer of Albuquerque, NM, Brenda (John) Luby of Fort Worth, TX, and Philip Katzer of Ames, IA; grandchildren, Joshua Haight, Andrew (Courtney) Haight, Jeffrey (Jacquelyn) Luby, Brian Luby, Chance Katzer and Micah Katzer; great-granddaughter, Claire Luby; siblings, Cecelia Thygesen, Fredrick (Graciela) Katzer; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Marie; brothers, Paul Katzer, James Katzer and Joseph Katzer; and brother-in-law, Max Thygesen.
Visitation begins at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, at Kirk Funeral Home. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. at Black Hills Cemetery near Sturgis.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society.
An online guestbook may be signed at kirkfuneralhome.com.
Service information
12:30PM-1:15PM
1051 E Minnesota Street
Rapid City, SD 57701
2:00PM
20901 Pleasant Valley Drive
Sturgis, SD 57785
