Katzer, Albert M.
Katzer, Albert M.

RAPID CITY | Albert M. Katzer, 89, died Feb. 3, 2020.

He retired from the U.S. Air Force.

Visitation begins at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, at Kirk Funeral Home. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Service information

Feb 7
Visitation
Friday, February 7, 2020
12:30PM-1:15PM
Kirk Funeral Home
1051 E Minnesota Street
Rapid City, SD 57701
Feb 7
Burial
Friday, February 7, 2020
2:00PM
Black Hills National Cemetery
20901 Pleasant Valley Drive
Sturgis, SD 57785
