Keating, Leonard A.

HOT SPRINGS | Leonard Andrew Keating passed out of this life on June 16, 2020. He had joyfully celebrated his birthday on the 15th. Lenny was born on June 15, 1948, in Waltham, Massachusetts, to Andrew and Charlotte Keating.
Lenny graduated high school and soon after joined the Air Force. He served four years, one in Vietnam. He finally put down roots in Nederland, CO. He and Missy got together in 1989.
Lenny had many challenges as he progressed through this life, and often it would try to defeat him, but it didn’t. He had given his heart to Jesus years ago, and always hung onto the promise of God, “I shall never leave nor forsake you.”
In death his feet were at rest, his hands at peace upon his chest, and the radiance of the one who came to get him still upon his face.
Memorial to be announced on Facebook.
