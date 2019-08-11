{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Pat K. Keefe, 86, died Aug. 9, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Aug. 14, at First United Methodist Church, with Visitation one hour prior.

Burial will be at 2 p.m. on Aug. 15, Central Standard Time at the Faulkton Cemetery in Faulkton, SD.

Kirk Funeral Home

Events

Aug 14
Visitation
Wednesday, August 14, 2019
9:00AM-10:00AM
First United Methodist Church
629 Kansas City Street
Rapid City, SD 57701
