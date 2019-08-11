RAPID CITY | Pat K. Keefe, 86, died Aug. 9, 2019.
He served in the U.S. Army.
Services will be at 11 a.m. on Aug. 14, at First United Methodist Church, with Visitation one hour prior.
Burial will be at 2 p.m. on Aug. 15, Central Standard Time at the Faulkton Cemetery in Faulkton, SD.
