Kellar, Donald J.

Donald Kellar

RAPID CITY | Donald James Kellar, 95, died Dec. 22, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Navy.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with 6 p.m. Rosary services on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home.

Burial will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

