Kerner, George F.

STURGIS | George Frederick Kerner, 98, died Jan. 22, 2020.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Services will be at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Black Hills National Cemetery, with visitation beginning at 10:30 a.m. at Kinkade Funeral Chapel.

