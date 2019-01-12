RAPID CITY | Rodney Dean Kindvall, 61, son of Gladys (Skoglund) Kindvall, passed away on Dec. 25, 2018.
Rodney was born Feb. 19, 1957, in Mitchell. Rodney proudly served in the United States Air Force as an Aircraft Mechanic from 1974 to 1977.
Rodney was a proud and loving father, brother and friend. Rodney loved hunting, motorcycles, his dogs, and gardening.
Rodney is survived by his children Rachel (Dan) of Watertown, Lucas (Stephanie) of Rapid City, Zach of Laurel, MD, Jacob (Linda) Smith of Watertown, Heidi (Ron) Lorenzen of Sioux City, IA; eight grandchildren Zoe, Evan, Jeremy, Madeline, Jackson, Abigail, Lydia and Anders; five brothers and five sisters grateful to have shared in his life: Rollie (Jean) of Baltic, Johnny (Deb) of Torrington WY, Joanne (Darrell) Gubbins of Sioux Falls, Jennice (Paul) Madsen of Brookings, Randy (Shelly) of Scottsbluff NE, Gaylund (Joyce) of Brookings, Ruthie (Tony) Bell of Stafford, VA, Mary Ann (Vincent) Kindvall-Akowuah of Manassas, Va, Jim (Lisa) of Brookings, SD, Carol Ann of Stafford, VA; along with 27 nieces and nephews; 25 great-nieces and nephews; and three great-great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother Gladys, sister Patricia Jane; brother Jeffrey Dean; and his grandparents.
Burial is scheduled for June 7, 2019, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
