RAPID CITY | Aaron Klapkin, 88, died on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, at Regional Hospice House.
He was born on April 21, 1930, to Pauline (Haas) and Max Klapkin in The Bronx, New York City.
He attended grade school there at Public School #11 until July 1942. Things did not go well from about 1940 until 1942 with the law. Aaron wound up in the Juvenile Court who sent him to Hawthorne School from July 1, 1942 until June 24, 1946 (yes, four years). Aaron returned to The Bronx and attended high school there for six months. He just couldn’t do the school work. His dad took him to the Navy Recruiters who accepted him despite his juvenile past.
Aaron was stationed in New London, CT, for 3-1/2 years aboard the USS Fairview, an experimental ship for the sonar. In April 1951, he was transferred to the Panama Canal Zone. While there he married Bernice Smurlofsky. From the marriage, his son Michael was born.
He was then transferred to Bayonne. NJ, where he worked on several ships in the Moth Ball Fleet from World War II — The Big E (Enterprise), USS Franklin, and the Battleship South Dakota, not knowing where that was! He then returned to New London to work on World War II submarines. He was discharged (two honorables) in April 1955, a Korean War Veteran.
He then returned to The Bronx and worked on numerous jobs until October 1956, when he decided to join the Air Force. In May 1957, he came to Ellsworth AFB where he worked on the first B-52s and KC-135s. His wife, Vel, never understood how they flew with him working on them. He was discharged in Wichita Falls, TX, in February 1961.
October 1961, he moved back to Rapid City. He joined the RCPD in February 1962 and then tried the Fire Department for four months — not a fireman! He then went back on patrol.
In 1964, he married Janice Puhr. They had two daughters, Sheila and Shelly.
He made Detective in 1967 and Sergeant in 1969 for the Juvenile Division.
In 1971, he did six months with the U.S. Marshals. This involved too much travel.
He returned to the RCPD in 1972, working narcotics. In this same year, he started the first School Liaison Program in South Dakota. In June, while on duty with the RCPD, he was an active participator in the Rapid City Flood. In 1972-73, he worked with a program, Cops to Know Kids and Kids to Know Cops. He then returned to the Juvenile Division and made Detective Sergeant a second time. He became President of the South Dakota Peace Officers Association in 1979, an accomplishment that he always treasured.
In 1979, he married the love of his life, Velma (Glodt-Beringer). Through this marriage, he was blessed with two more daughters (step), Bobbi and Tammi.
In July 1982, he retired from the RCPD and became a Pennington County Constable in which he served papers for the courts and more than 100 lawyers. He sold this business in 1995 and performed background checks for landlords and businesses until 2010. He then started working at the Pennington County State’s Attorney office as an investigator ... mainly finding witnesses, victims and families. He continued this until his health began to fail at the age of 88. He was still taking care of business in hospice as he handed out bills to visitors!
As all friends and family know. Aaron was an avid NY Yankee fan. He enjoyed a good game of poker and had regular games with the crew. He made several trips to Laughlin and Reno, Nevada. He was fortunate to gather for Navy reunions to share stories. He never forgot a face! He was also a lifetime member of the Elks Lodge 1187 and proud supporter of the Boys Club. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren in their various activities.
Wow — What a life!
He is survived by his wife, Vel, Rapid City; son, Michael (Susan) Klapkin of Middletown, NJ; daughters, Sheilah Gross and Shelly Allmendinger of Aberdeen, and Bobbi (Chuck) Adrian of Rapid City; and grandchildren, Jacey, Brock, Jordan, Nalani, Kaitlyn, Ryan, and Chaz; and his great grandchildren, Madyson, Peyton, Kaleigh, and Makaio.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Sheila; his parents, Pauline and Max; son-in-law, Michael Gross; and step-daughter, Tammi Beringer-Bennett.
Services will be at 9 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 21, at Parkview Church, 333 Sandra Lane. Burial, with military honors, will be at noon at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions, in Aaron’s name, be given to a charity of the donor’s choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Family and friends may leave condolence wishes in his online guestbook at osheimschmidt.com.
