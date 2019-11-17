CAPUTA | Ronald R. Kleinsasser, 75, died Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 at Clarkson Healthcare in Rapid City.
Public visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. with a 5 p.m. prayer service today at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City.
A private family funeral service and burial is being held at a later date.
Ronald R. Kleinsasser, son of John and Emma (Tschetter) Kleinsasser, was born on April 6, 1944 in Huron, SD. He grew up in Huron graduating from Huron High School in 1962. Following high school, Ronald attended Huron College, graduating with a bachelor of science degree in math in 1966. He enlisted in the United States Air Force. On June 1, 1969, Ronald was united in marriage to Elaine Coomes in Deadwood, SD. After a short stint with a civil service job in St. Louis, MO, Ronald and Elaine moved to Rapid City where Elaine went to work for the Rapid City School System and Ronald enrolled at Black Hills State College. In 1970 he started working for the Department of Social Services in Pierre, SD. Nine years later he transferred to the Department of Revenue and became a revenue agent in the northern Black Hills and Meade County. He retired on June 8, 2012 after 42 years of employment with the State of South Dakota.
Ronald lived by his watch. Whatever project he was working on and in his daily routine, he always had a specific sequence to all the tasks. Whenever he gave his word, he kept it. He had total dedication to his work and his ranch with a work ethic that was well above average. Ronald and Elaine were a great team on the ranch. They were both very proud of being part of the ranch for over 50 years and thank Elaine’s mother for making it possible. She was like a second mother to Ronald.
In his free time Ronald enjoy playing cribbage and going to Tuesday night socials to play cards. He loved to visit with people as much as possible. Ronald and Elaine took two long trips during their marriage, one to the east coast and one to Canada and the northwest. They both really loved their regular local trips to Deadwood and Custer State Park.
Grateful for having shared in Ronald’s life are his wife of 50 years, Elaine Kleinsasser of Caputa; two brothers, Orville (Karen) Kleinsasser of Miller, SD and Gary (Della) Kleinsasser of Huron, SD; six nieces and nephews, Tami (Dale) and their daughter Alyssa and her two children, Jaxon and Natalya, Vicki and her two children, Blayne and Brooke, Troy, Terry, Deb (Matt) and their two children Amanda and Chase and Todd (Jenny) and their three children, Teagan, Skylar and Sebastian.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Art Becker, Elaine’s parents and an infant sister, Donna Jean.
Ronald came back from the Mayo Clinic on his birthday in 2019 with a good attitude and up for the challenge. Ronald’s family would like give a special thank you to all the people who gave him loving care at the cancer center. They would also like to give a very special thanks to Jerry Mader and his family, Joe Stangle and his family, Don Scott, Vern and Flora Bell Powell, Ed and Betty Kanesky and their family and others.
Memorial donations are requested to the New Underwood Fire Department or Rapid City Ambulance Service.
Arrangements are with Kirk Funeral Home www.kirkfuneralhome.com
