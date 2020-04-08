Knecht, John 'Bob'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RAPID CITY | John Robert "Bob" Knecht, 96, passed away peacefully on April 3, 2020, at Madonna Towers in Rochester, MN.

Bob was born August 2, 1923 near Colome, SD, in Tripp County, to John and Edna (Clem) Knecht. In 1927, the family moved to Rapid City, where Bob would go on to spend much of his childhood and adult life. After graduating from Rapid City High School in 1941, he went on to attend and graduate from Iowa State College in Ames, IA.

On June 14, 1946, Bob was married to Doris Margaret Hayenga at the First Congregational Church in Ames, IA. Their marriage was blessed with three children: David, Barbara, and Mark.

During his college years, Bob also served as a communications officer in the U.S. Maritime Service during World War II, sailing aboard ammunition ships all over the world. He achieved the rank of Ensign. Following the war, and with his degree in Architectural Engineering in hand, Bob went back to Rapid City to work with his father and brothers at Knecht Lumber Company, filling various roles throughout the years, including CEO of Knecht Industries between 1963 and 1979. Aside from his work with the family business, Bob devoted much of his time to the Rapid City community, joining several commissions and boards, as well as contributing to a plethora of philanthropic endeavors.