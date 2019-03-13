RAPID CITY | Marvin Knudtson was born April 15, 1933, in Sisseton to Knute and Kate (Bubak) Knudtson. He was the youngest of seven children, all who have passed before him. His wife of 60 years, Audrey Knudtson, passed before him in 2016. He is survived by a son, Timothy Knudtson, daughter, Natalie Knudtson, two grandsons, Philip Norman and Sean Norman and a great-grandson, Jonathan Norman.
He met his wife Audrey at age 16 and married her after he served two years in the army. They moved to Washington for a brief time, where he went to machinist school which would be his career for his entire life. After they moved to Rapid City in 1958, he worked as a machinist at Johnson Machine and then as a civilian machinist at Ellsworth Air Force Base for 25 years, retiring in 1996.
He always had a machine shop business in his home, where he was a master artist of his craft and served the community and beyond.
His passionate hobby was motorcycle riding, both street and dirt. He enjoyed many trips on his road bike with his wife and friends. Riding his dirt bike in the woods with his buddies was the favorite — the stories would take pages to tell!
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, at Kirk Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior. The Rev. Jacqui Hatzell will officiate. Burial will be at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.
Marvin’s memorial funds will be given to St. Jude's Hospital to help children and their families.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.