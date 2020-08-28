Kocherhans, Joseph G.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HOT SPRINGS | Joseph Gerald Kocherhans passed away from natural causes on Aug. 25, 2020, at the Michael J. Fitzmaurice Veterans Home in Hot Springs.

He was born Sept. 5, 1929 in Alturas, CA. He spent most of his youth in the Pacific Beach area of San Diego. He graduated from La Jolla High School in 1948, and enlisted in the United States Air Force. Eventually he was stationed at Ellsworth Air Force Base near Rapid City. He would meet his wife and have their first-born son while stationed there. After four years of duty, Joe returned to San Diego, where his second son was born, and began work as a Field Technician for San Diego Testing Labs. He eventually earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Engineering from San Diego State University, and worked as a Civil Engineer for Woodward-Clyde & Associates of San Diego. He retired in 1990, and he and his wife moved back to Rapid City.

He was an avid outdoorsman, especially when it came to fly-fishing, and tied his own flies. He was also active in the Black Hills Astronomy Club, and helped to build an observatory in Wall, SD. His work took him to many places for varying lengths of time, including Southeast Texas; Columbia, SC; Iran and Peru.