KIMBALL | Phillip Edward Konechne, 86, died Aug. 8, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Visitation begins at 5 p.m. CDT, with 7 p.m. Wake service and Rosary on Aug. 11, at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. CDT on Aug. 12, at the church. Burial will follow at St. Margaret’s Catholic Cemetery.

Aug 11
Visitation
Sunday, August 11, 2019
4:00PM-6:00PM
St. Margaret's Catholic Church
417 Elm St.
KIMBALL, SD 57355
