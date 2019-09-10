{{featured_button_text}}

STURGIS | Roy Otis Kornmeyer Jr., 97, died Sept. 7, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Air Force.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 12, at Black Hills National Cemetery.

Kinkade Funeral Chapel

