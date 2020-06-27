Kothe, Charles 'Chuck'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Charles Henry "Chuck" Kothe went to meet his Savior on June 21, 2020.

He was born March 22, 1933, in Bryant, SD. He had nine siblings and maintained close contact with them throughout his life. He attended school in Bryant, from where he graduated. He served in the Army during the Korean War and was honorably discharged after his service as a radio operator.

Chuck had a long and successful career in the automotive industry, from a career at Ford Motor Credit to a Ford dealership with a dear friend in Murdo, SD. After retiring, he moved to Rapid City, where he lived happily for nearly 40 years, making many cherished friendships, and enjoying further careers in marketing, finance, and investing.

Chuck loved playing cards, attending sports events, and visiting his friends, whom he loved deeply. Chuck was a fantastic and devoted father and grandfather, having deep and lasting influence on his only child, and his three grandchildren, who loved him and miss him greatly.

He is survived by his sisters, Marvel and Mary; his brother, Larry; his daughter, Shelly Stark (Lance); and his grandchildren Rachael, Luke, and Julia. We all miss him terribly, but look forward to eternity with him at the feet of Jesus, whom Chuck loved most of all.

Chuck passed on in Colorado Springs, but his memorial celebration will be in Rapid City at the Arrowhead Country Club on July 22, at 6 p.m. Friends and loved ones, please join us there.

