Koti, Thomas H.

RAPID CITY | Thomas Henry Koti was born Oct. 30, 1927, in Detroit, MI. He died Jan. 22, 2020 at the age of 92 at the Good Samaritan nursing home in Rapid City.
Thomas was about five years old when his family moved to Pluma, SD. He graduated from Lead High School in 1945. After high school he joined the U.S. Navy. The war ended shortly after and he was discharged in 1948. He then married Thelma Kirkpatrick and they lived in the Lead-Deadwood area. From this union were born three children: Michael, James and Carolyn.
In 1960 the family moved to Rapid City, where Tom was employed at the Commissary at Ellsworth AFB for 29 years. In his spare time he enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, William and Julia Koti; and two brothers, Richard and Robert. He is survived by his wife, Thelma (Kirkpatrick) Koti; sons, Michael Koti and James Koti; daughter, Carolyn (Koti) Meyer; grandchildren, Chad Koti, James Koti II and Christian (Koti) Meyer; and four great-grandchildren.
Services will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 27, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
