CHANDLER, Ariz. | Mervyn A. Krebs, 90, died April 6, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Navy.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on April 17, at Zion Lutheran Church in Rapid City, S.D., with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, S.D.

Kirk Funeral Home of Rapid City

Celebrate
the life of: Krebs, Mervyn A.
