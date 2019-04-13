{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | William T. Kribell, 69, died March 31, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Air Force.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on April 15, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

