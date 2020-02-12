Kroetch, Charles
PHILIP | Charles "Chuck" Kroetch, 85, died Feb. 8, 2020.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. today at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Burial will follow at the Masonic Cemetery.

Rush Funeral Home 

