Kruse, Stephen

SIOUX FALLS | Stephen Kruse, 62, passed away on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Sanford Foundation Hospice Cottage. Private family services will be held at a later date. Interment will take place at the Hill City Cemetery.

Stephen A. Kruse was born Oct. 15, 1957, to Peter and Frances (Brosmire) Kruse, the eldest of three children. He served his country in the U.S. Army as a finance clerk. He attended Texas A&I University in Kingsville, TX, and graduated with a degree in Civil Engineering. Steve was employed by many major construction contractors with projects across the United States and in many countries including: Philippines, Dominican Republic, Iraq, Kuwait, Canada and Djibouti.

Favorite hobbies included photography and tracing his family genealogy back five generations to Germany, Ireland and Norway. He was very loved and will fondly be remembered by those he leaves behind.

Left to cherish his memory are his three daughters, Jessica Kruse of Sioux Falls, Allison (Hunter) Morris with her son, Henry, and Tiffany (Tanner) Hendricks with her daughter, Esmerlda of Cleveland, TN; parents, Peter and Frances Kruse of Sioux Falls; sisters, Sandra (Richard Lang) Kruse and Mary (Keith) Aust of Sioux Falls; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

