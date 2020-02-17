Kruse, William H. 'Bill'

RAPID CITY | William H. “Bill” Kruse, 65, of Rapid City, died Thursday, February 13, 2020 at his home.

Bill was born on January 9, 1955 in Greely, Colorado to William and Ida May (Sponholtz) Kruse. He graduated from Canyon City High School and at 19, Bill joined the United Sates Air Force, his first station was at Ellsworth Air Force Base. He served 20 years, retiring in 1993 as a Tech Sargent in electronic warfare on the B52.

Bill married Margaret "Peggy" Miles on November 20, 1981 in Box Elder.

He enjoyed the great outdoors, camping and fishing, loved working on race cars and watching auto racing.

Bill worked at different opportunities after his retirement.

Bill’s great love were his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Peggy, Rapid City, daughters: Jennifer Dawn Baker, Heather Marie Kruse, both of Rapid City and Misty Blue (Tyson) Hinkle, Canyon City, Colorado, five Grandchildren; Brynlee and Grayson Baker, Krystal Ann Kruse, and Bryce and Seth Hinkle.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his sons; Seth and Jeremiah and his brother Kelly.

A memorial will be established to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.