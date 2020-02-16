Kruse, William H.
0 entries

Kruse, William H.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | William H. “Bill” Kruse, 65, died Feb. 13, 2020.

A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Interment with military honors will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

To send flowers to the family of William Kruse, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 19
Visitation
Wednesday, February 19, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
2700 Jackson Blvd
Rapid City, SD 57702
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before William's Visitation begins.
Feb 20
Funeral Service
Thursday, February 20, 2020
10:00AM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before William's Funeral Service begins.
Feb 20
Graveside Service
Thursday, February 20, 2020
1:30PM
Black Hills National Cemetery
20901 Pleasant Vally Dr
Sturgis, SD 57785
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before William's Graveside Service begins.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News