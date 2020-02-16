Kruse, William H.

RAPID CITY | William H. “Bill” Kruse, 65, died Feb. 13, 2020.
A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
Services will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Interment with military honors will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Service information
Feb 19
Visitation
Wednesday, February 19, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
2700 Jackson Blvd
Rapid City, SD 57702
Feb 20
Funeral Service
Thursday, February 20, 2020
10:00AM
Feb 20
Graveside Service
Thursday, February 20, 2020
1:30PM
Black Hills National Cemetery
20901 Pleasant Vally Dr
Sturgis, SD 57785
