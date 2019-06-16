RAPID CITY | Louis R. Kunde died Monday, June 10, 2019, in Billings, MT.
He was born Dec. 12, 1932, at home in Hosmer, SD, to Arthur L. and Ernestine (Stabbe) Kunde.
Louis grew up in Hosmer, graduating from Hosmer High School in 1950 and immediately joined the U.S. Army, being honorably discharged in 1953.
He married his childhood sweetheart, LaVerna Eisenbeisz on June 5, 1955, in Hosmer. They moved to Rapid City in 1955 where Louis graduated from Western Dakota Vocational School in Auto Body repair. He worked for the Rapid Chevrolet dealership in Rapid City for 25 years. He began working for Landstrom's Black Hills Gold Creations in 1980 and retired from there after 20 years. Louis kept himself young by working with the young people he so enjoyed.
Louis was a member of the American Legion and the VFW where he was always ready to march in the Color Guard during parades.
His retirement was spent enjoying family and listening to classic country, though time spent with LaVerna traveling and going on cruises was what he loved.
Louis is survived by his wife, LaVerna; his children, Kerma (Michael) Yackley, Hermosa, and Steve (Jill) Kunde, Rapid City; grandchildren, Michala (Michael) Macks, Rapid City, Allissa Yackley, Hermosa, Matthew (Kayla) Yackley, Hermosa, Jennifer (Steven) Fritch, Rapid City, Jessica (Mikhail) Nichols, Seattle, WA, and Joshua Kunde, Rapid City; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.
Funeral services will be at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, June 18, at South Canyon Lutheran Church, with visitation one hour prior. Interment, with military honors, will be at 1 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
A memorial will be established to Rushmore VFW Post 1273.
Friends may offer their condolences at osheimschmidt.com.
