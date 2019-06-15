{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Louis R. Kunde, 86, died June 10, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Services will be at 9 a.m. on June 18, at South Canyon Lutheran Church, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at 1 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

