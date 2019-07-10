SEATON, Ill. | Clarence B. Kuster, 77, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City, IA.
Clarence Benjamin Kuster was born July 12, 1941, in Deadwood, SD, the son of Henry Leo and Elma Schipke Kuster. Clarence and Susan Kauzlarich Kuster were married Oct. 31, 1970, at St. Catherine’s Church in Aledo, IL.
Clarence graduated from Rapid City (SD) High School in 1959 and enrolled in pharmacy school at South Dakota State University. When drafted, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy on Nov. 22, 1963. He served four years in the Navy as an Electronics Technician at Treasure Island, San Francisco, and Pensacola, FL. He worked at IBM and then CHCS in Chicago, Bucks County, PA, and Anaheim, CA, as a computer hardware customer engineer, maintaining IBM 360 Mainframes and traveling across the country installing add-on memory.
In 1975, Clarence began farming with George Kauzlarich in Bald Bluff Township, Henderson County, IL. He left farming in 1998 and worked as a copy machine technician for Dennis Baker at ADP in Burlington, IA. In 2000, he became the Knox College Science Technician in the Physics Department. He retired in 2012.
Clarence is survived by his wife of 48 years, Susan Kauzlarich Kuster, Seaton; son, Christopher (Sandy) of Madison, WI; daughter, Wendy Huft (Chad) of Littleton, CO; six grandchildren, Clarissa and Geoffrey Kuster and Colten, Macey and Sawyer Huft; brother, Richard Kuster (Ronna) of Riverton, WY; sister, Dessie Kuster Severson of Richmond Heights, MO; and mother-in-law, Mary Ellen Kauzlarich of Monmouth, IL.
Clarence was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Dennis and Steven; sisters, Teresa and Zita; and father-in-law, George Kauzlarich.
Services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD.
The family is staying at the Schipke cabin in Spearfish Canyon this week.
