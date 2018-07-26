NORFOLK, Va. | David John Lackey Sr., 55, passed away June 7, 2018. David was born on Aug. 4, 1962, to Norman Lackey and Rosella (Sally) Dahl. He was born and raised in Hot Springs, SD.
After high school, he joined the Navy. In 1983, he married Martha (Marcy) Henson in Norfolk, VA. They had two children, David John "DJ" Lackey Jr. and Kathryn Rosella Lackey. After the Navy, he became a Master Craftsman in the steel construction industry for more than 30 years. His reputation was known worldwide.
He is survived by Martha Lackey; his son, David John "DJ" Lackey Jr. (Jade Stigall); daughter, Kathryn Hudgins (Kevin); two adored grandchildren, Alexander and Xavier Hudgins; his father, Norman Lackey; and his sister and best friend, Norma J. Lackey (Larry Titus); as well as longtime friends, Lucinda Thompson, Buddy Lister, Phil and Travis.
David was preceded in death by his mother in 2005 and his beloved dog ”Porter" (2016).
Graveside services will be at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 2, at Pine Lawn Memorial Park in Rapid City, SD.
