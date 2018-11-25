CUSTER | David Maurice Lampert, aka “Dakota”, 70, passed away on November 23, 2018 at Fort Meade VA Medical Center.
David was born on January 8, 1948, to Jack and Dorothy Lampert (Patten) in Lance Creek, WY (in a sheep wagon, on the prairie, in the middle of a blizzard, according to legend). He spent his youth surrounded by his brothers, Jerry, Phil, Pat and Bob in a continuous battle to best each other, creating a lifelong friendship filled with banter and extremely tall tales.
Dave served in the U.S. Navy and was a jack of all trades. He was a cowboy, a poker player, and a writer. He won multiple awards in the hospitality industry and had a sustainable home he built featured in Dwell magazine. For several years he worked in Custer State Park. Dave was a pivotal player in restoring the Black Hills Playhouse and was its caretaker for several years. He also served on the board of the Cold Springs Historical Society and cared for the grounds and schoolhouse. His carpentry can be seen in the many birdhouses on display in the historic building.
Dave never met a stranger and fancied himself a ladies man. He was a passionate collector, a “picker”, and loved finding and restoring pieces of history as he explored barns, fields, and old homes. Preserving history and telling the story of each treasure gave him great joy.
Dave is survived by his children, Shawn (Tate) Hill of Phoenix, AZ; Jay (Jillian) Lampert of St Paul, MN; Nicole (Matt) Anderson of Custer; brothers Jerry Lampert of Bonita, CA; Phil Lampert of Custer; Robert Lampert of Cheyenne, WY; and his grandchildren, Andrew, Chelsea, Cameron, Abigail, Loden, Maija, Kyler and Sophia; four great-grandchildren; his fiancée Chrissy Whitney, his beloved dogs Tina and Millie, and his kitty Maggie.
Services are being held at Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home in Custer, SD, with Pastor Sam Thomas officiating. Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 28 from 5–7 p.m. Guests are encouraged to tell their favorite Lampert legend. The funeral will be at 10 a.m. on November 29. Committal will follow at Cold Springs Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers a memorial is being established in Dave “Dakota” Lampert’s name to benefit the Black Hills Playhouse and the Cold Springs Historical Society.
Arrangements have been placed in the care of Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home in Custer, SD.
