SPEARFISH | James Sydney Lang, 95, peacefully passed away Aug. 14, 2019, at Fort Meade VA near Sturgis.
James “Jim” Sydney Lang was born March 11, 1924, in Lead to Sidney and Viola (Stephens) Lang. He graduated from Belle Fourche High School Class of 1942. Jim proudly served in the U.S. Army during WWII in the Pacific Theatre. He was a lifelong member and former Commander of the American Legion Post No. 32 and active in Disabled American Veterans (DAV).
Jim and Grace Amanda McGuffin were married on Christmas Eve in 1949. They had two daughters, Lise and Lorna. Jim was a banker for over 36 years, first with the First National Bank of the Black Hills and then with Norwest Bank when they bought out the former. He retired in 1983. His beloved wife of 45 years died in 1994.
Jim was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a proud South Dakotan, devoted to his community. Jim was a lifelong member of St. James Episcopal Church in Belle Fourche, where he served as the treasurer for many decades. Jim was an active member of the Belle Fourche Cowboy Band playing the flugelhorn and later the baritone. The Belle Fourche Roundup was Jim’s favorite time of year, and he attended for nearly 90 years. Jim loved collecting, watching basketball, travelling, music, dancing and bowling. He stayed active in bowling leagues until age 90.
You have free articles remaining.
He is survived by two daughters, Lise and Tim Crowley, Aptos, CA, and Lorna and Mike Richey, Spearfish; four granddaughters, Sydni, Jess, Mary, and Shelly; and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and sister, Mary Clark.
A Celebration of his Life will take place 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, at St. James Episcopal Church in Belle Fourche, with Pastor Evelyn Weaver officiating. Military Honors will be provided by the Belle Fourche Veterans Honor Guard. Following, a luncheon will be served in the church hall.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. James Episcopal Church, 806 6th Ave, Belle Fourche, SD 57717.
Funeral arrangements are with Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. Friends may leave condolences and view his video tribute at funeralhomeofthenorthernhills.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.