{{featured_button_text}}

SPEARFISH | James Sydney Lang, 95, died Aug. 14, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Army.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

A Celebration of Life will be at 10 a.m. on Oct. 12, at St. James Episcopal Church in Belle Fourche.

Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche

To plant a tree in memory of James Lang as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Load comments