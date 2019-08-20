{{featured_button_text}}

STURGIS | Francis Martin Langan, 91, died Aug. 16, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Army.

A Rosary will be held at 7 p.m. on Aug. 22, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1 p.m. on Aug. 23, at the church. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery.

Kinkade Funeral Chapel 

