Langer, James P.

SPEARFISH | James Paul Langer, 94, passed away on June 10, 2020 at LeMay Health and Rehabilitation Center in Fort Collins, CO.

Jim and his wife, Iona, owned and operated businesses in Spearfish for over 40 years, including Langer’s Black Hills Silver jewelry manufacturing company.

Jim was a veteran of World War II, where he was an Aerographer’s Mate Third Class in the Navy. He served from 1945-1947 in the Pacific.

Service information may be found at fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.

