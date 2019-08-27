{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Clifford Merel Larive, 85, died Aug. 24, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Marines.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Aug. 28, at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Aug. 29, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at the St. Onge Cemetery.

