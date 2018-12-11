Try 1 month for 99¢

STURGIS | James Melvin Lassle, 74, died Dec. 9, 2018.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Dec. 12 at Kinkade Funeral Chapel.

Services will be at 1 p.m. on Dec. 13 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Burial follows at the Black Hills National Cemetery.

Celebrate
the life of: Lassle, James M.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments