SPEARFISH | Harold Richard Lauer, 76, died May 24, 2019.
He served in the Army National Guard.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Services will be at 11 a.m. on May 30, at Calvary Temple Assembly of God Church. Burial will follow in Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.