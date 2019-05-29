{{featured_button_text}}

SPEARFISH | Harold Richard Lauer, 76, died May 24, 2019.

He served in the Army National Guard.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Services will be at 11 a.m. on May 30, at Calvary Temple Assembly of God Church. Burial will follow in Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels 

Celebrate
the life of: Lauer, Harold R.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments