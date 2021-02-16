 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Laverne 'Frosty' Lohmiller
0 entries

Laverne 'Frosty' Lohmiller

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Laverne 'Frosty' Lohmiller

HOT SPRINGS | Laverne Carl ‘Frosty' Lohmiller, 87, passed away Feb. 10, 2021, at Michael J. Fitzmaurice State Veterans Home in Hot Springs.

Frosty was born March 7, 1933, in Henry, SD, to Carl and Hattie (Benke) Lohmiller.

Frosty proudly served in the U.S. Army until his honorable discharge in 1955.

Frosty is survived by his wife of 68 years, Betty of Hot Springs; sister, Alvina of WI; sons, Curt (Pam) Lohmiller of FL, Audi (Sheryl) Lohmiller of ID, and Jeff (Cindy) Lohmiller of WA; daughters, Lorri (Vance) Alexander of SD, and Dori (Tim) Moss of SD; 12 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of Frosty's life will be held July 3, 2021, at Angostura Lake near Hot Springs, with military honors.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News