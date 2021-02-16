Laverne 'Frosty' Lohmiller

HOT SPRINGS | Laverne Carl ‘Frosty' Lohmiller, 87, passed away Feb. 10, 2021, at Michael J. Fitzmaurice State Veterans Home in Hot Springs.

Frosty was born March 7, 1933, in Henry, SD, to Carl and Hattie (Benke) Lohmiller.

Frosty proudly served in the U.S. Army until his honorable discharge in 1955.

Frosty is survived by his wife of 68 years, Betty of Hot Springs; sister, Alvina of WI; sons, Curt (Pam) Lohmiller of FL, Audi (Sheryl) Lohmiller of ID, and Jeff (Cindy) Lohmiller of WA; daughters, Lorri (Vance) Alexander of SD, and Dori (Tim) Moss of SD; 12 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of Frosty's life will be held July 3, 2021, at Angostura Lake near Hot Springs, with military honors.