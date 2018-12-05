Try 1 month for 99¢
Ronald Lavielle

HOT SPRINGS | Ronald Norman "Ronnie" Lavielle, 77, passed away in the early morning hours of Nov. 30, 2018, comfortably at his home near Hot Springs.

Ronnie enlisted with the U.S. Navy in 1961. For the next four years he traveled the world aboard the USS Shangri La. It was out at sea and in the various ports of call that Ronnie gained his world view and learned to live unapologetically. This was something that he instilled into his family through jokes and stories for his entire life. He had a knack for telling jokes that earned him the title “Rotten Ronnie.”

In 1968, he graduated from the College of Emporia with a Bachelor of Arts. In 1974, Ronnie and Carol moved to Hot Springs and made it their home. They purchased an Amoco Jobership, Montgomery Wards Store and built the Spring In Mart and Pop In Mart. Ronnie and his wife Carol enjoyed a marriage of 50 years.

Ronnie was the most kind and loving husband, father, grandfather and great- grandfather. His unwavering sense of family never went unnoticed.

Ronnie is survived by his wife, Carol; son, JR, and his partner, Mandy; daughter, Nita, and her husband, Kent; grandchildren, Jesse (Carlie), Shelby and Teejay Atwood; Layla Lavielle; and great-grandchildren, Cooper, Corbin and Sydney.

Services will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at PO Box 531, Hot Springs, SD 57747.

Arrangements have been placed in the care of Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home in Hot Springs.

