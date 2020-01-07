Lee, Ronald B.

RAPID CITY | Ronald Brendon Lee, 73, passed away Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at his home.
Ronald was born June 4, 1946 in Bismarck, ND, to Delbert E. and Procopia A. (Schanandore) Lee. They moved to Flandreau and Ron attended Spafford Grade School, graduating from Flandreau High School in 1965. He attended USD in Vermillion, earning a business degree before entering the U.S. Navy in 1971, during the Vietnam War and was discharged July 22, 1977. He earned a nursing degree at SDSU in Brookings in 1985.
Ron worked for the Deparment of Veterans Affairs as an RN for 31.5 years and lived in Rapid City after his retirement. He was a former member of Ss. Simon and Jude Catholic Church, a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Rapid City and the VFW. Ron enjoyed being a Civil War re-enactor (CSA) and building models. He was a member of the Black Hills Mopars car club and attended many car shows in Rapid city and around the region.
Ron is survived by relatives, Steve (Myra) Schanandore, Mandan, ND; Juanita Maxon, Bismarck, ND; Patricia Schanandore, Mandan, ND; Monica Comeau, Bismarck, ND; Vincent Schanandore, Mandan, ND; Phyllis Schanandore, Yankton, SD; and a half sister, Priscilla Laughland. Ron was preceded in death by his parents and aunts and uncles.
Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:30 a.m. CST on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Ss. Simon and Jude Catholic Church, Flandreau with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation begins at 5 p.m., with a 7 p.m. scripture service at Skroch Funeral Chapel, Flandreau (skrochfc.com).
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.