Lee, Ronald B.

RAPID CITY | Ronald Brendon Lee, 73, passed away Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at his home.

Ronald was born June 4, 1946 in Bismarck, ND, to Delbert E. and Procopia A. (Schanandore) Lee. They moved to Flandreau and Ron attended Spafford Grade School, graduating from Flandreau High School in 1965. He attended USD in Vermillion, earning a business degree before entering the U.S. Navy in 1971, during the Vietnam War and was discharged July 22, 1977. He earned a nursing degree at SDSU in Brookings in 1985.

Ron worked for the Deparment of Veterans Affairs as an RN for 31.5 years and lived in Rapid City after his retirement. He was a former member of Ss. Simon and Jude Catholic Church, a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Rapid City and the VFW. Ron enjoyed being a Civil War re-enactor (CSA) and building models. He was a member of the Black Hills Mopars car club and attended many car shows in Rapid city and around the region.

Ron is survived by relatives, Steve (Myra) Schanandore, Mandan, ND; Juanita Maxon, Bismarck, ND; Patricia Schanandore, Mandan, ND; Monica Comeau, Bismarck, ND; Vincent Schanandore, Mandan, ND; Phyllis Schanandore, Yankton, SD; and a half sister, Priscilla Laughland. Ron was preceded in death by his parents and aunts and uncles.