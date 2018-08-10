Subscribe for 33¢ / day

EDGEMONT | Ronald William "Ron" Lee Sr., 69, died July 10, 2018.

He served in the U.S. Air Force.

Burial will be at 2 p.m. on Aug. 17, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 18, at Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home in Hot Springs. 

