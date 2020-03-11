Lee, William 'Bill'
RAPID CITY | William “Bill” Lee, 73, died Monday, March 9, 2020 at Fort Meade VA Hospice Unit.

Bill was born in Flandreau and grew up in Rapid City. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served aboard the USS Kawishiwi, transferred to the Seabees and as a member of MCB 40 he served two tours in Vietnam.  He married Judy Bouska on Sept. 1, 1965 in Rapid City, and together they had two daughters.  Bill retired after 26 years as a route salesman for Metz Baking Company and was employed for 12 years as a bus driver for the Rapid City School System.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Judy; his daughters, Barbara Lee (Ryan Phillips), Sturgis, and Rebecca (Wade) Wasserburger, Edgemont; four grandchildren, Shane Lindholm, Casey Lindholm, Rowen Drury, and Erin Drury; two sisters, Nancy (Loren) Murren and Maryann (Larry) Petrick; and two brothers-in-law, Marvin (Jean) Bouska, Rapid City, and Ray Bouska, Spearfish and their families.

Per his wishes, cremation has taken place and inurnment will be at noon on Friday, March 13, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis. Military honors will be conducted by the Sturgis Volunteer Honor Guard and the U.S. Navy.

Friends and family may sign his online guestbook and leave written condolences for the family at blackhillsfuneralhome.com.

Service information

Mar 13
Graveside Service
Friday, March 13, 2020
12:00PM
Black Hills National Cemetery
20901 Pleasant Valley Drive
Sturgis, SD 57785
Mar 13
Lucheon
Friday, March 13, 2020
12:30PM
Sturgis Church of Christ
201 Old Stone Road
Sturgis, SD 57785
