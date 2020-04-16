Lehmann, Joan
RAPID CITY | Joan Lehmann, 86, died April 11, 2020.

Limited visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. on Saturday, April 18, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. A private live streamed service will follow at 2 p.m.

Burial will be Monday, April 20, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

