RAPID CITY | Richard C. Leinen, 83, died on Jan. 4, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Army for 24 years, retiring as a major.

The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 9, at Canyon Lake United Methodist Church. Burial will be at 12:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

