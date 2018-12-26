Try 1 month for 99¢

BELLE FOURCHE | Wayne Lesmeister, 66, died Dec. 22, 2018.

He served in the U.S. Army and South Dakota National Guard.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Dec. 27 at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills. A Wake service will be at 6:30 p.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 28 at the church. 

Celebrate
the life of: Lesmeister, Wayne
