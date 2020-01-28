Leutenegger, Joe
Leutenegger, Joe

MITCHELL | Joe Leutenegger, 92, died Jan. 26, 2020.

He served in the U.S. Navy.

Visitation begins at 5 p.m., with a 7 p.m. Rosary service on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Kadoka.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30, at the church.

Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Rush Funeral Home of Kadoka

