Lewis, Lyle D.

After graduating high school he met his “darling” wife, Claudette, while serving in the United States Air Force when stationed at Loring Air Force Base, ME. They were happily married for 57 years. After saying “I Do” they moved numerous times with the Air Force which included TX, IN, NY, Puerto Rico, Ellsworth AFB, SD, Fairchild AFB, WA and finally Rapid City, where he retired his military service.

He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church in Rapid City and enjoyed restoring classic cars, mostly ‘58 Chevy Impalas. He could regularly be found in a fishing hole looking for that large mouth bass. (He is now at the ultimate fishing hole in the sky!) For many years he was the Midwest Director for the Military Bass Anglers Association, where he met many fellow fishing buddies. Another activity where he could be found was on the pitcher's mound of the Shakey’s or FL Thorpe fast pitch softball teams. Lyle also retired his Civil Service duties after serving at Ellsworth AFB and Fairchild AFB near Spokane, WA. Upon returning back to Rapid City he was the flower delivery face for Gary’s Flowers & Flowers by Leroy during peak seasons. He liked happy occasions and blessing others during that season.