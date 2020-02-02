Lewis, Lyle D.

RAPID CITY | Lyle D. Lewis, 87, entered into the presence of the Lord on Jan. 26, 2020.
He was born on August 4, 1932 in Clayton, NM, to Jessie and Archie Lewis. Lyle grew up in the Bakersfield, CA, area where he graduated from McFarland High School in 1950.
After graduating high school he met his “darling” wife, Claudette, while serving in the United States Air Force when stationed at Loring Air Force Base, ME. They were happily married for 57 years. After saying “I Do” they moved numerous times with the Air Force which included TX, IN, NY, Puerto Rico, Ellsworth AFB, SD, Fairchild AFB, WA and finally Rapid City, where he retired his military service.
He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church in Rapid City and enjoyed restoring classic cars, mostly ‘58 Chevy Impalas. He could regularly be found in a fishing hole looking for that large mouth bass. (He is now at the ultimate fishing hole in the sky!) For many years he was the Midwest Director for the Military Bass Anglers Association, where he met many fellow fishing buddies. Another activity where he could be found was on the pitcher's mound of the Shakey’s or FL Thorpe fast pitch softball teams. Lyle also retired his Civil Service duties after serving at Ellsworth AFB and Fairchild AFB near Spokane, WA. Upon returning back to Rapid City he was the flower delivery face for Gary’s Flowers & Flowers by Leroy during peak seasons. He liked happy occasions and blessing others during that season.
Family, military friends, and fishing were a great excuse to travel many of the US interstates and be on lookout for his next 1958 Chevy project! While serving our country dad regularly invited military men to join us at the dinner table for holidays for those who didn’t have family around. Dad was always a faithful and trusted friend.
He was a wonderful provider for his wife and family and remained by his wife’s side for her 13-year duration of Alzheimer’s. Lyle was well cared for by caregivers in his home until mid-2019 when he was moved to a nearby nursing home to help with his diminishing abilities due to Parkinson’s Disease. It was a privilege to live his final days at Fort Meade VA Hospital near Sturgis.
Lyle, Dean, Lou, Lewis, Father, Uncle, Grandpa, Great-Grandpa, Neighbor and Friend are how we have known him and he will certainly remain forever in our hearts.
Dad was preceded in death by his parents, Jessie and Archie Lewis of Sacramento, CA; Claudette, wife and Joy Eddings, sister, of Sacramento, CA.
Lyle is survived by sister, Fern Justis of Sacramento, CA; children Carolyn (George) Keehner, Marilyn (Alan) Sewell and Alan Lewis, all of Rapid City, and Shari Lewis of Spokane Valley, WA; 12 grandchildren: Jason Wiedrich (Katie), Jessica Gaudino (Jeremy), Ryan Sewell, Loren Sewell, Allison LaVoie (Nathanial), Jessie Sewell, Cassie Fish, Sophia Adams (Alex), William Keehner, Eric Keehner, Josephine Burns, Shelby Goldsmith; and five great-grandchildren: Joshua Gaudino, Grayson Wiedrich, Caleb Gaudino, Noah Gaudino, and Avyn Wiedrich.
A special note of thanks to dad’s head caregivers: Cindy, Lauren, Carrie and Nichole who served tirelessly at his home and to dad’s most faithful friend, Jim Holloway.
Visitation begins at 2 p.m., with a 4 p.m. Vigil on Sunday, Feb 2, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
Christian Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 3, at Blessed Sacrament Church. Burial, with military honors rendered by Ellsworth Air Force Base Honor Guard, will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Cards may be mailed to Marilyn Sewell, 3620 Lime Creek Drive, Rapid City, SD 57702.
